Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.