Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in KLA were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in KLA by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $404.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

