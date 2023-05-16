Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,657 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 669.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

BAM stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

