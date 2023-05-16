Trust Co. of Vermont Has $157,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,669 shares of company stock worth $6,910,705. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 3.7 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Shares of ZM opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 206.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

