Trust Co. of Vermont Has $674,000 Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KW. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 102.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

NYSE:KW opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KW. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Kennedy-Wilson



Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

