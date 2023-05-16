Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,829,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,912 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 465,711 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 637,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

