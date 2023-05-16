Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after acquiring an additional 683,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,136,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,422,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $136.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.59. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

