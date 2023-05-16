Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 198 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 168,835 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 703,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,095,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

