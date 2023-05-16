Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,318 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

