Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 167 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE DFS opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $104.03.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

