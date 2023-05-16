Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 20 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 2.1 %

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $670.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $672.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $626.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

