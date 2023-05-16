Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Waters were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1,891.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Waters by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112,698 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $273.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.74 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

