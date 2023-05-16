Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Electric were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,496,000 after purchasing an additional 853,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

