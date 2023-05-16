Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Progressive were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp grew its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive stock opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.83 and its 200 day moving average is $134.86. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.