Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after buying an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $187.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

