Tweedy Browne Co LLC Acquires 818,148 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818,148 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 7.1% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 2.49% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $133,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

