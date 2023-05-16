Tweedy Browne Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,898 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Haleon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLN traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Investec initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.51) to GBX 364 ($4.56) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

