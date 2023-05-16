Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $21.73 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 431,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,008 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of UL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 445,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,193. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

