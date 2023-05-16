Tweedy Browne Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.07. 7,255,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,299,764. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72. The stock has a market cap of $233.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.