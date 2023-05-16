Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 479,705 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 479,705 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 0.8% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,837,000 after buying an additional 2,153,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 2,937,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,992,613. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.