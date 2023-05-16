U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

