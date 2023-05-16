U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
Shares of USEG remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,277. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
