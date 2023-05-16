U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,277. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

