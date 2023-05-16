U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20.

Insider Activity

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $91,810.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,326.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $91,810.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,326.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,466,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.