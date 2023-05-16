U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $940.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.60.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,934,000 after buying an additional 107,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 422,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 529,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 269,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,863,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after buying an additional 180,666 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

