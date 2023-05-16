UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $152.52

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $152.52 and last traded at $151.28, with a volume of 12183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UFPT shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.29.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.