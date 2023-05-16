Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $515.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.75.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.