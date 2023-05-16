Unilever PLC (ULVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.83 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,350 ($54.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,407.50 ($42.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($56.16). The stock has a market cap of £109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.54, a P/E/G ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,269.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,182.65.
In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($53.36), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($88,644,767.38). Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
