Unilever PLC (ULVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVRGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.83 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,350 ($54.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,407.50 ($42.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($56.16). The stock has a market cap of £109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.54, a P/E/G ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,269.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,182.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($53.36), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($88,644,767.38). Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($58.25) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($55.12) to GBX 4,600 ($57.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.85) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($48.85) to GBX 3,800 ($47.60) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($38.21) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,147.27 ($51.95).

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.