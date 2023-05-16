UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $486.86 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $487.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

