Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 2,041,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,128,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $811.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.65%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,945,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,723,000 after buying an additional 249,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after buying an additional 310,893 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,231,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,033,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

