Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

UNVR stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth about $935,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,041,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

