Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Holdings Decreased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,638 shares during the period. Univest Financial comprises approximately 4.2% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 1.74% of Univest Financial worth $13,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Univest Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Univest Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 161,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. 23,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,859. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

In related news, Director Martin P. Connor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $86,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

