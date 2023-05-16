UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $280,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,655,000 after purchasing an additional 802,095 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5,335.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 581,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,279,000 after purchasing an additional 570,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,839.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 548,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 529,393 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

MKS Instruments stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 235,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,790. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.77. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $125.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

