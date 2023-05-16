UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,207,000 after acquiring an additional 205,103 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 594,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.99. 250,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,986. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The company has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

