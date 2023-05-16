UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys Shares of 2,028 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $109.22. 796,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

