UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,257. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.12. The company has a market capitalization of $267.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

