UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,363. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.70.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

