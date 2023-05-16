UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.25. 379,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

