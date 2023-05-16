UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $520.12. The stock had a trading volume of 303,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $200.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $557.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.