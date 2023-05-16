UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $637.65. 138,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,983. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $656.90 and a 200-day moving average of $696.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

