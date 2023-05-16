UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,622 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 715,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after buying an additional 429,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,201,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $367,148,000 after buying an additional 322,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.21. 236,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.12. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.54%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

