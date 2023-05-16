UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 387 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.51. 218,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $122.46.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.