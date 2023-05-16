Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,351 shares of company stock worth $1,836,238. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

