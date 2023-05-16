US Student Housing REIT (USQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

US Student Housing REIT (ASX:USQ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Sunday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
US Student Housing REIT Price Performance
