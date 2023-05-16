USDX [Kava] 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.10 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $79.42 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002624 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,128.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00425740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00132379 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,073,020.41 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

