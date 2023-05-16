VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.07. 162,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,517. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

