Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.52. 138,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,098. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

