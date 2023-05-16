Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 162,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.67.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

