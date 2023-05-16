Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 404,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,178. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.