Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,619 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,559. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

