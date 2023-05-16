Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,828 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,874. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

